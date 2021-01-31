FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE FSKR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 721,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
