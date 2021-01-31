FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $11,768,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSKR traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 721,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

