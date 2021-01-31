Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. 2,105,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

