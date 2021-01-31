Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 111,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WFC traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,003,844. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.