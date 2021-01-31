Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,880,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.