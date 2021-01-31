Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 673 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $352.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

