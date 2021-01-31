Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

