Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 904 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

