Truadvice LLC Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 99,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,494,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,979. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

