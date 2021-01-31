Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 127,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $48.73. 5,113,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

