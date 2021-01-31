Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

