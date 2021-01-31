GFG Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 137.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NFLX traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.39. 4,325,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,738. The stock has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $523.97 and a 200 day moving average of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

