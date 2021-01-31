S&CO Inc. Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 1,838,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,940. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

