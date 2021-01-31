First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after buying an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after buying an additional 556,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 785,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,126. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

