Bray Capital Advisors Has $282,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 577.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

