Truadvice LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of RFEM stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 71,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57.

