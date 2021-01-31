Truadvice LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,905,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,091,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

