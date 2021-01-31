Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 440,883 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 156,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.92. 7,189,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

