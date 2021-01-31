Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,956 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

