Smith Salley & Associates Buys 9,376 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

