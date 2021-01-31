Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and $10.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067327 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,755,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

