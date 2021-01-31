Connectome Price Reaches $1.15 on Top Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Connectome token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $712,074.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.00919030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.56 or 0.04429225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020442 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

