nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067327 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

