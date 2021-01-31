Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $57.22 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Hive has a total market capitalization of $57.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00044573 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,379,434 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.