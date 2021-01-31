Beam Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Beam has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $30.37 million and $15.37 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,348,040 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.