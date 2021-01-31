Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

