Short Interest in Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Drops By 50.4%

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CACH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,891. Cache has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About Cache
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.