Short Interest in Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Drops By 50.4%

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CACH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,891. Cache has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About Cache

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

