Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

HZNP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.