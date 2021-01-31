Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $402,721.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and approximately $402,721.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.35 or 0.03996131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00388673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.01203599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.00527099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00408276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00258587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,236,075 coins and its circulating supply is 27,932,353 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

