Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.64). Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

