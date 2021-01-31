Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Decreases By 50.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pacific Financial stock remained flat at $$10.33 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

