$1.90 EPS Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.16. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.42.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $28.53 on Friday, reaching $765.99. 582,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,065. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.33, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $841.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

