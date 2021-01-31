Nkcfo LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,650 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 2.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

