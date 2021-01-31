Truadvice LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.5% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. 2,299,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,021. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

