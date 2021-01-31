Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 118,195 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up 2.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

PAGP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.64. 2,558,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,316. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

