Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,571. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

