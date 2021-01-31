Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $86.39. 419,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,363. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

