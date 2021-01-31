Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of CIR traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 64,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,012. The firm has a market cap of $639.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

