Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,543. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.