Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.