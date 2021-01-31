Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.29. 2,381,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,759. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

