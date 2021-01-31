Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. 3,446,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,084 shares of company stock worth $28,811,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.