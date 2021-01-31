Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

