Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $159.26. 2,569,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,852. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

