Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.5-28.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.60 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

