Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.65 Million

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $332.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.76 million and the lowest is $322.99 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 388,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,296. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

