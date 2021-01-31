Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.65 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $332.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.76 million and the lowest is $322.99 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $94.14. The company had a trading volume of 388,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,296. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.