Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Chainlink has a market cap of $9.07 billion and approximately $2.78 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $22.45 or 0.00068060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00922560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.15 or 0.04441710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.