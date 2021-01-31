Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $181.36 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Balancer has a market cap of $181.36 million and approximately $191.61 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $26.12 or 0.00079178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00133396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00271631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067190 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

