Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.63 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00197250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $701.05 or 0.02125292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.