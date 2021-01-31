UGAS Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $8.77 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00922560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.15 or 0.04441710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020471 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UGASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.