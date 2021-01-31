Noku (NOKU) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Noku has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $7,650.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Noku

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

